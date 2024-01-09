Bihar: Man kills daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter three years after love marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Triple murder in Bhagalpur

A shocking incident came to light from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar in which a man shot dead his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter as she married a man of her choice without the family's consent.

The trio was attacked when they came to Navtolia village of Gopalpur police station area of Naugachhia. After getting information about the incident, the police of Gopalpur police station reached the spot and initiated a probe into the murder of the family.

The locals said Pappu Singh and his son Dheeraj Singh first assaulted him with a rod. The accused father shot the son-in-law in the head and the daughter in the chest, due to which she died on the spot. The angry man did not spare even one and a half-year-old girl. The child was also shot dead.

Victims were identified as Chandan Kumar, Chanda Kumari and their daughter.

According to local sources, the deceased Chandan Kumar and Chanda Kumari had a love marriage three years ago. Chanda's father was unhappy over the marriage.

(Reported by Sushil)

Also read: Kanpur shocker: Policeman, others thrash student, urinate on his face