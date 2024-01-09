Kanpur shocker: Policeman, others thrash student, urinate on his face

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PICS The police formed teams to nab the accused

In a shocking incident, police personnel and about a dozen other men allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and urinated on his face one by one in Kanpur.

According to the police, the victim was subjected to assault in a bid to settle scores.

A group of men, including a head constable, abducted the MCA student named Ayush Dwivedi (23) from the city’s Civil Lines area where he had come to meet someone, drove him five kilometers away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him, the officials said on Tuesday.

They said there was a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The offenders, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, police said.

The bullet fired upon the student passed close to his earlobe, they added.

Acting promptly, the police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

The other arrested persons were identified as Ayush Mishra (23) and Nandu Dubey (45), both residents of Kalyanpur, he added.

The senior police official said that several teams have been pressed into the task to probe the matter and make early arrests of those who have gone underground.

Choudhury said the head constable has been placed under suspension soon after his arrest, adding it has been decided to initiate a departmental inquiry against him apart from legal action.

Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Kumar Pandey said the MCA student had come to the Civil Lines area along with his friend Abhishek alias Bittu (22) to meet a girl after getting a request on his Instagram account on Monday.

Ayush saw a car there in which Himanshu Yadav, Shubham Sonkar, Nandu Dubey, Ishant Chauhan, Ayush Mishra, Rajat, Mohit and two others were seated, he added.

The ACP said that before the MCA student could make sense of their evil intention, they took him at gunpoint inside the car.

They then took him to the railway tracks near Cooperganj, where Himanshu also called his father Dharmendra Yadav, a head constable, he added.

The ACP further said that they allegedly urinated into the MCA student's mouth one by one and forced him to drink their urine. They also fired upon Ayush, who had a narrow escape, he added.

