Ram Mandir Ceremony Ayodhya: All educational institutions in UP to remain closed on Jan 22

All educational institutions will remain closed on Jan 22 due to the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has instructed that educational institutions in the state remain closed on January 22nd in light of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. He has called this special occasion a 'national festival'. Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed the closure of liquor shops in the state on the same day.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony Date and Time

Preparations for the Ram Mandir ceremony are in full swing. It is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will start one week before the ceremony. i.e. on January 16.

According to a report by the news agency, PTI, the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22. The information about the consecration of Ram Lalla was given by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony and over 6,000 people will be attending the grand consecration. The main rituals of the ceremony will be performed by a priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

The Ram Mandir Temple is built in the traditional Nagara Style and will be 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

THESE Trains are running from Delhi to Ayodhaya Dham

The government has arranged the following trains for the devotees travelling from Delhi to Ayodhya Dham to be a part of this grand celebration.