Air India Express announces direct flights to Ayodhya from THESE cities | Check timings

New Delhi: Air India Express on Friday said it will start direct flights connecting Uttar Pradesh's temple town Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata beginning January 17. The airline will introduce non-stop flights on these routes, significantly enhancing connectivity to and from Ayodhya.

Earlier this month, the airline announced a direct flight between Ayodhya and Delhi.

Non-stop services connecting Ayodhya to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata

In a release, the airline said that it will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on Saturday, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Dr Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer of Air India Express, said “"As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries."

Check timings

The inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30 is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1100 hours and land in Ayodhya at 1220 hours. From Ayodhya, IX 1769 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1250 hours and arrive at 1410 hours.

The flight on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route is scheduled for January 17, departing at 08:05 and arriving in Ayodhya at 10:35. The return flight from Ayodhya is set to leave at 15:40, reaching Bengaluru at 18:10.

For the Ayodhya-Kolkata route, the flight will depart from Ayodhya at 11:05, reaching Kolkata at 12:50. The return flight from Kolkata to Ayodhya will take off at 13:25 and land in Ayodhya at 15:10.

The airline has unveiled the schedule for tri-weekly non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Bookings can be made through the airline's mobile app, website (airindiaexpress.com), and other prominent booking platforms.

