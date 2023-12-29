Ayodhya: Over 1,400 artistes to perform and welcome PM Modi tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Ayodhya visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a warm welcome from various groups of artistes from across the country as he arrives in Ayodhya on Saturday for the inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and a new airport, ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple scheduled for January 22.

How PM Modi will be welcomed in Ayodhya?

According to a statement from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office, over 1,400 performers will showcase folk art and cultural programs across 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station, known as Ram Path.

Vaibhav Mishra from Ayodhya will extend a traditional welcome to the Prime Minister on the land of Ram Lalla by blowing conches, while Mohit Mishra from Kashi will play a Damru as part of the reception.

Many artistes will showcase the art forms of Awadhi and Vantangiya during the welcome ceremony. Ragini Mitra from Noida and Brajesh Pandey from Sultanpur will present the Awadhi folk dance, while Sahaj Singh Shekhawat from Gorakhpur will perform the Vantangiya dance.

PM Modi Ayodhya schedule

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya railway station around 11.15 am and the newly constructed Ayodhya airport around 12.15 pm. At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this, gifts will be unveiled for various cities across the country from the sacred city of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

He will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Other major projects to be launched

Capacity upgradation of Trisundi Refinery in Amethi district from 11 TMTPA to 60 TMTPA.

Establishment of a 20 MLD CETP for the Jajmau Tannery Cluster.

Development of a 30 MLD sewage treatment plant in Pankha, Kanpur.

Revitalization of 130 MLD STP and sewage treatment facilities in the Jajmau Zone.

Strengthening and upgrading of the Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH-330 A.

Strengthening and upgrading of the Khutar-Lakhimpur section of NH-730 (km 82 to km 140).

Four-laning of the Gosaiganj Taj Bypass (km 240.340) to Varanasi (km 299.350) on NH-233.

Duplication of four sections under the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki rail line project.

Electrification and duplication of the Malhour-Daliganj rail section.

Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat).

Bhakti Path (from Ayodhya Main Road to Hanuman Gadi to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi).

Dharma Path (from NH-27 to Naya Ghat Old Bridge).

Raja Rishi Dasharath Autonomous State Medical College.

Four-laning of the NH-27 Bypass Mahoba Bazaar to Tezhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Maharshi Arundhati Parking and Commercial Complex (Eastern and Western).

Sahadatganj-Naya Road Ghat-Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Road.

Smart vehicle multi-level parking in the Lakshman Kunj Collectorate.

Solid waste treatment plant in Gram Sabha-Pikhrauli in Sohawal area.

Vehicle parking and commercial complex in Amaniganj.

Upper Ganga Bridge at Badi Bua Railway Crossing.

Four-lane road from Ayodhya-Sultanpur National Highway-330 to the airport.

Foundation stone of new projects

Conservation and beautification of four historical entrance gates in Ayodhya.

New concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and rehabilitation of pre-built ghats.

Development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. Construction of a visitor gallery for Deepotsav and other fairs at Ram Ki Paidi.

Strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

Foundation stone of a greenfield township in Ayodhya.

Foundation stone of Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme.

Widening and strengthening of NH-27 from km 8.000 to km 121.600 into the EPC mode.

Widening and strengthening of NH-27 in the Ayodhya Bypass from km 121.600 to km 144.020 in EPC mode.

CIPET Center in Ayodhya

Construction of Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority office.

