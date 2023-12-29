Ram Mandir opens online booking for Ramlalla 'aarti' ahead of consecration ceremony: Know how to get passes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Under-construction Ram temple at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple inauguration: Ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22, online bookings are taking place for Lord Ram's Aarti in the temple which will be held a day before the consecration ceremony.

One can visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple's portal to book for Lord Ram's aarti.

After filling the online application, the passes will be available from the temple's counter in Ayodhya. One will have to provide for any one of the following identity proofs -- Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License, or Passport.

Image Source : SRJBTKSHETRA.ORGScreengrab from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

A maximum of 30 people will be able to participate in Aarti which will be held three times in a day.

According to reports, Aarti will be performed three times a day in the Ram temple before the consecration. One will be at 6.30 in the morning, the second at 12 noon and the third one will be performed at 7.30 pm.

In the morning, it will be Shringar Aarti, Bhog Aarti in the afternoon and Sandhya Aarti in the evening. A maximum of 30 people will be able to participate in each Aarti.

Key things to note before applying for passes

No Separate Aarti Pass is required for children below 10 years of age.

The Physical copy of the ID proof declared at the time of Aarti Booking is mandatory for entry into the Temple on Aarti Date.

You may be required to pay a nominal cost to the Assistant on opting for Wheel-chair Assistant service. This cost will be a token of gratitude for the Wheelchair Assistants.

If any devotee cancels their Aarti booking, those slots are available for other devotees.

SRJBTK sends SMS/Email reminder to the Devotee for attendance confirmation 24 hours before the Aarti.

The reminder link (on SMS/Email) will be active till one hour before the Reporting Time, you should respond before the link expires.

Devotee to confirm the attendance till one hour before the Aarti Reporting Time via Home - Transaction History > Select Aarti > Update.

Devotee may collect the pass from the Aarti Pass Counter at the Reporting Location.

Ayodhya decorated ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple next month, a major road of the city is being decorated with sun themed 'Surya Pillars'. Each pillar, thirty feet high, has a decorative sphere that resembles the sun when lit at night. A senior official of the Ayodhya division of Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) said that 40 such pillars will be installed on the 'Dharma Path' road, which connects Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat to Ayodhya Bypass.

These 'Sun Pillars' are being installed before the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram temple.

Of these, 10 pillars each will be installed on both sides of the road near Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Each pillar has a decorative cover made of special fibre, displaying the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', Lord Hanuman's face and other decorative items.

ALSO READ | Voting on Ram Lalla's idol today, best one will be installed inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum