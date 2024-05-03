SP declares two more candidates in UP, fields THIS leader against Brij Bhushan's son in Kaiserganj

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Samajwadi Party's Kaiserganj candidate Bhagat Ram Mishra (L), and Fatehpur candidate Naresh Uttam Patel.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday announced two more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh. The party has named state party president Naresh Uttam Patel for Fatehpur seat and Bhagat Ram Mishra for Kaiserganj seat. Akhilesh Yadav-led party announced its candidate for Kaiserganj a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party gave the ticket to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son from this seat. The saffron party named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat, replacing his father and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Kaiserganj will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 and the nomination process ends on Friday, May 3.

Who is Bhagat Ram Mishra?

Hailing from Bahraich, Bhagat Ram Mishra is known for his political journey marked by transitions across party lines. He is notably recognised as the brother of former MP Daddan Mishra. Initially associated with the Congress Party, Mishra later shifted his allegiance to the Samajwadi Party. However, his political trajectory saw another shift when he departed from the Congress Party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Yet, in a surprising turn of events last year, Mishra bid adieu to the BJP and returned to the fold of the Samajwadi Party.

Naresh Uttam Patel Vs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at Fatehpur

Meanwhile, SP's Fatehpur candidate Naresh Uttam Patel is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He is pitted against Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti of BJP from this seat. Voting for Fatehpur constituency is scheduled for May 20 during the fifth phase of elections. Patel first became an MLA as a Janata Dal candidate in 1989 and is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party. Currently, he is the Uttar Pradesh State President of the Samajwadi Party, second only to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the organisational setup in the party state unit. Patel was also the Minister in the first Mulayam Government from 1989 to 1991 and three times Member of the UP Legislative House.

Opposition criticises BJP for giving ticket to Brij Bhushan Singh's son

Meanwhile, the Congress, the TMC and the Shiv Sena have criticised the BJP for giving a party ticket to Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiseganj, accusing the ruling party of rewarding one who is facing charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The allegations of sexual harassment were made against Brij Bhushan Singh by six women wrestlers. Several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, had staged a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding that he be sacked as WFI president.

ALSO READ: BJP drops Brij Bhushan, fields his son from Kaiserganj, picks Dinesh Pratap Singh for Rae Bareli