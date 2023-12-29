Voting on Ram Lalla's idol today, best one will be installed inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Temple construction underway in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir: Voting on Lord Ram Lalla's idol to decide the best one which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram Temple will be held today, sources said. The voting will take place at the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The voting will be held among three different idols of the Ram Lalla, made by separate sculptors and the one which will get the most votes will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

"The one that has the best divineness and childlike look about it will be selected," said trust secretary Champat Rai.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22 and it will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi will visit the temple town on December 30 to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. He will also address a rally, officials had said earlier.

A ceremonial gateway to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site has been erected in front of the Birla Dharmshala and workers are giving finishing touches to it. The gateway is located near Hanumangarhi temple and leads to the site of the upcoming temple.

Heavy security has been deployed around the Hanumangarhi temple and roads leading to the temple complex construction site.

A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony, and the city is getting decked up for the big day.

A set of imposing sun-themed columns -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- have been installed along a prominent street in the city.

Most of the Ram temple compound will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be "atmanirbhar", the temple's trust said, underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line.

About 70 per cent of the 70-acre complex will be a green area, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

"The green area includes portions which are very dense, and in some segments of it, even sunlight hardly filters through," he said. About 600 existing trees are preserved in the green belt.

