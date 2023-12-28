Ayodhya airport named as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya airport

Ayodhya airport: The name of the new airport in Ayodhya will be Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. Earlier, the name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to "Ayodhya Dham" Junction.

The names of the Ayodhya airport and railway station have been changed ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22.

Ayodhya International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport and will participate in a public programme on December 30.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5 star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

Ram Temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and observe a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

As per the sources, only five people will be present in the sanctum sanctorum at the time of consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Acharya will be present in the sanctum sanctorum. The curtain will remain closed at the time of consecration.

