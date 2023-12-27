Ayodhya railway station name changed to THIS ahead of Ram Temple opening on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Construction work in progress at Ayodhya Railway Station.

Ram Temple inauguration: Ahead of the Ram Mandir grand opening on January 22, the name of Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to "Ayodhya Dham" Junction, BJP MP Lallu Singh has informed.

The redeveloped railway station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22, PM Modi will be in Ayodhya on December 30 when he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport, hold a roadshow and also inaugurate the redeveloped railway station.

PM Modi to hold 15-km roadshow in Ayodhya

According to an official, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.

At the railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The prime minister will then return to the airport by road and address a public meeting there.

On the route of the roadshow, cultural programmes will be staged at 51 places and sages and sants will bless the prime minister. The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20 am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of a five-kilometer-long flyover between the railway station to the airport. Modi is also expected to visit the famed Hanuman Garhi Temple.

