January 22 next year is as important as August 15, says Ram Temple chief trust

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Carvings inside the under-construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple trust chief Champat Rai has said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple next year on January 22 is as important an event as our Independence Day on August 15 when the country was liberated from British rule.

"January 22, 2024 is as important as August 15, 1947, it is equally important as getting Kargil back, and as much as the detention of one lakh soldiers was important in 1971," Champat Rai said while speaking to ANI.

People in Ayodhya are feeling satisfied with the construction of the Ram Temple which has also become an 'instrument to unite India', the trust chief said.

"There is a feeling of satisfaction. The people of Ayodhya, small princely states of the neighbhourhood, priests, teachers, and all the saints from all over India after 1983, started getting associated with it. The subject which was limited only to Ayodhya, became the subject of the respect of the entire country," he said.

CM Yogi reviews progress in Ayodhya

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya next week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations and progress of development works.

Adityanath said the prime minister is scheduled to arrive here on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on January 22 and launch a slew of projects worth thousands of crores.

On his arrival, the prime minister should be greeted by showering of flowers and recital of mantras, he told officers, adding that all the routes that would be covered by Modi and his convoy should be decorated with flowers.

In view of the expected gathering of 1.5 to 2 lakh people from nearby districts in the prime minister's public meeting, adequate parking arrangements and arrangements of basic facilities should be made on the major roads connecting Ayodhya for the people coming to the public meeting, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Watch | Trial flight lands at Ayodhya International Airport days ahead of inauguration