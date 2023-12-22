Watch | Trial flight lands at Ayodhya International Airport days ahead of inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya International Airport

Ayodhya: Ahead of the inauguration of the Ayodhya International Airport, the trial run of flights was conducted today (December 22). The aircraft landed on the runway. The civil aviation team was present in the flight and under their supervision the aircraft landed at the airport. A meeting was also held with the civil aviation team and the airport administration.

Watch the video here:

Ayodhya Airport inaugurate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and the Ayodhya railway station on December 30. The Prime Minister will also flag off two trains from the Ayodhya railway station, including a Vande Bharat. Later, he will address a public meeting here on December 30. The meeting will be held at a ground next to the airport.

IndiGo will operate the inaugural flight from the national capital to Ayodhya airport on December 30 and the commercial services will commence from January 6, the airlines said in a statement. "The inaugural flight from Delhi will arrive in Ayodhya on December 30, 2023.

Subsequently, commercial operations for a direct flight will commence between Delhi and Ayodhya from January 6, 2024, followed by tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya from January 11, 2024," it said.

On December 8, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple between noon and 12:45 pm on January 22, next year. The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh government’s Department of Tourism and Culture will organise the event with the help of the Tourism and Cultural Council in each district. Also, the temple management prepared a series of religious events to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The first event will start from Makar Sankranti (January 14-15) and continue till the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.

During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and observe a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

Also Read: Ayodhya international airport phase 1 to be completed by December 15, says CM Yogi

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust releases latest images showing construction work of first floor in Ayodhya