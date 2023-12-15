Ram Temple Trust releases latest images showing construction work of first floor in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : X/SHRIRAMTEERTH The under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has released images showcasing the ongoing construction of the first floor of the temple in Ayodhya. Taking to 'X', the trust shared four images showing the construction work. As the construction of the Ram Temple is underway, all eyes are set on the grand inauguration ceremony slated for January 22 next year. "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir first floor - Construction Progress (sic)," the trust stated, sharing the images.

Priests for Ram temple

At least 3,000 candidates applied for posts of priests at the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust advertised vacancies, an official said. Of these, 200 candidates were selected for interviews on the basis of merit, the trust official said. The 200 candidates selected are facing interviews that are going on at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) headquarters in Ayodhya.

A three-member panel of Jaykant Mishra -- a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan -- and two mahants, Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Satyanarayan Das, from Ayodhya are conducting the interviews, the official said. The trust will select 20 candidates. The selected candidates will be appointed as priests and deployed in different posts after six months of residential training.

Consecration ceremony at Ram temple

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will invite more than 10 crore families in the country and abroad to take part in the consecration ceremony to be held at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Addressing a press conference, VHP central working president Alok Kumar said the "pious akshat kalash" sanctified in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 5 has already been sent across the country.

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Ayodhya airport, railway station

Notably, Shri Ram International Airport and a model railway station built on the lines of the temple will be inaugurated later this month. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the airport and railway station on December 30. "Ayodhya is being developed as a cultural and religious capital," the MLA added.

On Thursday, Aviation regulator DGCA issued the aerodrome license for the upcoming Ayodhya airport. The airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). AAI said the airport has been granted an aerodrome license in public use category for all weather conditions.

"The airport has a 2,200m long runway with complete Aeronautical Ground Lights (AGLs) infrastructure and is supported by DVOR & Instrument Landing System (ILS) which allows the aerodrome to accommodate flights at night and during low visibility/RVR 550m," AAI said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

