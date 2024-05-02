Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Daryl Mitchell runs two all by himself after MS Dhoni refuses for a single and keeps strike

WATCH: Daryl Mitchell runs two all by himself after MS Dhoni refuses for a single and keeps strike

It's not often that MS Dhoni gets criticised by fans for his performance, especially in the IPL, however, it happened after the former Chennai Super Kings skipper denied his partner Daryl Mitchell, the seasoned Kiwi batter strike despite coming off a fifty in the last game, wasn't trusted by Dhoni.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: May 02, 2024 6:30 IST
Daryl Mitchell was at the other end for MS Dhoni to not
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Daryl Mitchell was at the other end for MS Dhoni to not give him a strike in the last over despite CSK not having a great score on the board

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came second for the second time in six matches at home in the ongoing edition of the IPL as Punjab Kings kept their hopes alive of a late push towards the playoffs with a 7-wicket win. Injuries, loss of form of players, lost tosses amidst heavy dew have not helped CSK's cause and as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned they had the worst of conditions while both batting and bowling and were easily 40 runs short. Punjab Kings chased the target beautifully, however, the fans couldn't forget the double ran by Daryl Mitchell which earned him zero runs and almost got him out.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni took charge in the final over bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Dhoni despite failing to middle a couple of balls, believed in his ability to get a few more runs for his side and poor Daryl Mitchell remained stuck to the non-striker's end.

The incident happened on the third ball of the final over when Dhoni hit a widish delivery from Arshdeep to the deep covers pocket and Mitchell started running as soon as his partner hit the ball. However, Dhoni denied the run and Mitchell was in his zone. He ran all the way towards the striker's end, touched his bat in the popping crease and came back before almost getting run out.

Dhoni scored seven runs off the last three balls before getting run out, as he was dismissed for the first time in the season. However, the fans couldn't forget that moment and felt bad for Mitchell, who has been the most dependable batter for New Zealand across all formats and was coming off a fifty. 

Watch the video here:

Related Stories
'Copyright lagana hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious request to Elon Musk over Harshal Patel's catch

'Copyright lagana hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious request to Elon Musk over Harshal Patel's catch

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings boost playoff qualification hopes with thumping win over Chennai

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings boost playoff qualification hopes with thumping win over Chennai

23-year-old English cricketer retires citing serious heart condition

23-year-old English cricketer retires citing serious heart condition

CSK ended up scoring 162, which wasn't enough as Punjab Kings got through the chase without much discomfort. The two teams play each other again in a few days' time in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement