Bihar: Denied entry earlier, two Chinese nationals arrested for sneaking into India illegally

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Bihar for allegedly sneaking into the Indian territory through Nepal for the second time in less than a month, an official said on Sunday (July 23).

The duo were apprehended on Saturday night at Raxaul border outpost which falls in the East Champaran district, Assistant Foreigner Regional Registration Officer SK Singh said.

During the interrogation, the arrested Chinese nationals were identified as Zhao Jing and Fu Cong, both of who hailed from Jaoxing province of China.

They were found without valid travel documents and claimed to have left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night.

“They had reached the border by an autorickshaw and tried to cross over on foot,” Singh said.

Duo made earlier attempt to sneak

According to the immigration department official, as per the records, the Chinese nationals had also made an earlier attempt to sneak into Indian territory on July 2 when they claimed to have done so inadvertently.

“They had been let off and their passports were returned with "entry refused" stamped on these,” the official said.

He raised suspicion behind their repeated attempts to enter the area.

“Hence they have been handed over to the local police for further investigation and action,” he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

