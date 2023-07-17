China's Sanbao village breaks historic heatwave record; registers 52.2 degree Celsius temperature

Follow us on Image Source : AP China's Sanbao village breaks historic heatwave record

China, which has been reeling under an extreme heatwave crossed the 50-degree Celsius mark on Sunday, state media reported. According to a report by Xinjiang Daily, Sanbao village “recorded a temperature peak of 52.2C at 19:00 on 16 July. As per the statement released by the China Meteorological Administration, the previous record of 50.6C was set in July 2017.

It noted that the region lies on the outskirts of Turpan City. Meanwhile, the local authority advised residents to stay home and ordered special vehicles to spray water on major thoroughfares.

It is worth mentioning several Asian countries and Europe have been reeling under a heatwave, where temperature crosses 45-48 degrees Celsius.

However, China, where the temperature rose to the 50-degree mark witnessed a dramatic change as Mohe, a city in northeastern Heilongjiang province, plunged to minus 53C in January.

WHO Chief urges world leaders to 'act now'

Earlier today, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored that several regions of the world are facing severe heatwaves and urged world leaders to act against climate change. Each year, thousands of people across Europe die during heat waves, a problem that experts say will only increase due to climate change.

"In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record. And these records have already been broken a few times this year. Heatwaves put our health and lives at risk. The #ClimateCrisis is not a warning. It’s happening. I urge world leaders to ACT now," Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, China also faced flash flooding where nine people were killed in central China after a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country.

