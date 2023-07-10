China: 6 killed in stabbing attack outside kindergarten in Guangdong province

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Three children were among the six killed in the stabbing incident

At least six people were killed in a tragic knife attack outside a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday, while another person was injured during the incident, CNN reported citing police and local media.

According to the police, the attack, described as an 'intentional injury', took place early morning in Hengshan town in Guangdong's Lianjiang area.

The deceased victims include a teacher, two parents and three children. Their complete identities are being identified by the police.

The suspect, identified as the 25-year-old man surnamed Wu, was arrested shortly after the attack and investigation into the case has been initiated.

Videos on social media showed concerned residents near the site of the knife attack with police tape being put up.

This is yet another incident of mass stabbings in recent years in China. These attacks often target children. Last year, three children were killed in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten in the eastern Jiangxi province.

According to the Guardian, the attacks have sparked mass anger, and attackers usually carry knives or homemade explosives due to strict gun control laws.

The latest stabbing incident was the most viewed topic on Chinese social media website, with over 220m views by the middle of the day.

