Auqib Nabi picked to bowl in nets along with six others ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Auqib Nabi has been picked to bowl in India's nets ahead of the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, a BCCI source revealed. Nabi's non-selection from the Test squad for the Mullanpur Test had led to criticism from several corners after his sensational performance in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy win.

Nabi has now been picked as a net bowler, along with six others, as India train for the one-off Test that will be played from June 6 to 10. Besides the J-K pacer, Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari has also been picked as a net bowler.

"Yes, Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib, but there are six others who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, can't go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

Nabi was not picked in India's squad?

Nabi's non-selection in India's squad for the Test raised several question marks after he had produced a sensational Ranji Trophy for the J-K, whom he helped win their maiden title. He was the highest-wicket taker of the season, having taken 60 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 12.65. Agarkar had addressed the pressing question over the pacer's absence from the squad, especially in the absence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep.

"At this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked. But there was certainly a chat around that. There is no doubt. He [Nabi] has had some incredible performances for Jammu & Kashmir," chief selector Ajit Agarkar had explained while naming the squad.

India to host Afghanistan for Test and ODIs

India will be hosting Afghanistan for a one-off Test and for a three-match ODI series. The Test will not be part of the World Test Championship as Afghanistan are not part of the nine-team WTC cycle. The Test match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

The two will then lock horns in an ODI series. The three matches will be played on June 13, 17 and 20 with the venues being Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai.

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