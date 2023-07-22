Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
  4. Bihar: Girl, man stripped after being caught in compromising position, main accused arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, purportedly showing three persons assaulting and stripping the minor and the man, an officer said.

Nitish Chandra Reported By: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv Begusarai Updated on: July 22, 2023 11:25 IST
TV Grab of the incident
Image Source : INDIA TV TV Grab of the incident

Begusarai stripping incident: The main accused, who allegedly stripped and assaulted a girl and a man who were caught in a compromising position in Bihar's Begusarai district, has been arrested. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, purportedly showing three persons assaulting and stripping the minor and the man, an officer said. The 

In the viral video, the main accused Kishudev Chaurasia, along with three others was seen allegedly stripped and assaulted a girl and a man who has been identified as a music teacher and is in his mid-40s. A special team was formed under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Teghra to arrest the other 03 named accused.

“We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused," Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said.

“The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination," Kumar said.

The medical examination of the victim is being conducted at Sadar Hospital Begusarai under the leadership of Women Police Station Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Begusarai, Mrs. Nishit Priya and tomorrow the statement of the victim will be recorded in the court under section 164 of the CrPC.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

