Bihar: Police official mowed down by tractor loaded with illegal sand in Jamui

Sub Inspector Prabhat Ranjar mowed down by tractor carrying illegal sand in Jamui

Bihar: A speeding tractor carrying illegal sand mowed down a police team near the Ropavel village under Garhi police station area of Jamui district in Bihar, killing a sub-Inspector while also severely injuring a Home Guard personnel, officials said on Tuesday (November 14). The killed sub-Inspector was identified as Prabhat Ranjan.

The injured Home Guard was rushed to a private clinic in Jamui wherre he is undergoing treatment.

Police officials reach the hospital

According to the police, senior police officials including SP Shaurya Suman, DSP, SDPO and top police officers and personnel reached the hospital.

(With inputs from Anjum Alam)