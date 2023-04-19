Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (SCREENGRAB) Bhojpuri singer Priyanka Singh breaks down on stage after host stops her performance midway | WATCH.

Bihar news: 'Thawe Mahotsav 2023' was organized in Gopalganj district of Bihar on April 15 and 16. A famous Bhojpuri singer Priyanka Singh was invited by the Bihar Tourism Department to perform on April 15 in which she was given last slot to perform in the event.

Priyanka Singh met with an unpleasant experience live on stage while she performed at the Thawe Mahotsav on Saturday. The singer was stopped midway by the host as she was singing her set of songs and when she protested, members of the management even tried to snatch the microphone out of her hands.

Priyanka Singh breaks down on stage :

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet in which Priyanka can be seen singing the song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', when anchor Rupam Trivikram stopped her midway, citing lack of time. As Priyanka protested, Rupam reprimanded her and went on to announce in the mic that they will be welcoming a member from the district administration on stage.

Another person can be seen telling Priyanka that her show was over and even tried to pull the mic out of her hands. However, it was then that Priyanka burst into tears and said on mic that the behaviour was not appropriate at all.

She went on to say, "I am not dying to sing. You called me here to perform so you cannot disrespect me like this. The district administration is wrong. I had a very bad experience at the Thawe Festival."

What Administration said in the matter:

After the video went viral, Gopalganj district administration is presenting evidence on social media. However, when this incident took place, the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, Dr Naval Kishore Choudhary himself was sitting in front of the stage. When the officials were asked about this matter, they said that there was no misbehaviour happened with the singer. The anchor had just taken the mike from the singer. After this, the Gopalganj district officer himself spoke to the singer on the matter but no response was received from Priyanka Singh.

DPRO Radhekant told that the administration has given full respect to singer Priyanka Singh but some people have made incomplete video which has got viral on social media to defame the administration. It can be seen in the video that Priyanka Singh has been told several times by the administration that there was a law and order problem and her performance time was also over. For this reason, the program was being asked to be stopped again and again.

