Schools in Patna to close early from Wednesday, Bihar records 44 degrees C

Due to the severe heatwave conditions, the Patna administration directed school authorities to conduct classes before 10.45 AM and change their school timings with the effect of April 19, 2023.

As per PTI, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Sekhar has passed an order and said, "The district administration prohibits academic activities for all classes including pre-schools and Anganwadi centers after 10.45 am in all schools of the district.

He also directed school authorities to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity with the order, which will come into force from April 19.

The Met department issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul, and several other districts.

Besides, a yellow warning was also sounded for Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria, and Munger.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) -- for weather warning.

