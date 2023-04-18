UGC debars NMIMS, Mumbai from offering ODL and online programme courses for one year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The commission has advised general public not to take admission in any course of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies thorugh Open Distance Learning Mode and Online Mode.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies has been banned for one year from offering courses in open and distance learning and online learning mode, the University Grants Commission has released a notice in this regard on its website.

The reason behind debarring the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, the commission stated that the institute does not adhere to the regulations as it is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance, Quality of Self Learning Material, not following the fee refund policy promulgated by UGC and numerous continuous complains being received against the HEI from various stakeholders in offering ODL and online programmes.

Therefore, the commission has taken a serious view on the above violations and decided in its 566th meeting held on February 23rd, 2023 to debar the HEI from ODL and online programme for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 academic sessions even as entitled HEI, said UGC.

The notice also stated that the HEI may be allowed to run ODL and online programmes for academic sessions commencing in July -August 2024. This will be only pursuant to inspection by UGC and after obtaining necessary approvals from UGC.

The commission has advised the general public not to take admissions in any course of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies through Open Distance Learning Mode and Online Mode for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 academic sessions.

