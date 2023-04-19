Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Bihar: District Magistrate orders all govt employees to wear formals in Saran, jeans not allowed

Bihar news: Employees have been asked to wear formal dress and stay in the offices during working hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

April 19, 2023
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Bihar: District Magistrate orders all government employees to wear formals in Saran.

Bihar news: The District Magistrate in Bihar's Saran has barred all government employees from wearing jeans to office. The employees have also been asked to wear identity cards around their neck so that they could be easily identified. They have been asked to wear formal dress and stay in the offices during the working hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The idea of the initiative is to change the work culture in the offices.

The District Magistrate said that he will undertake surprise inspections of particular departments and could also do video conferencing or video calling to check the status of the directive. He has warned the employees to strictly follow the new guidelines, especially the dress code, and warned that offenders would be penalised.

