Image Source : TVS TVS Scooty Pep+ matte edition launched at ₹ 44,764

One of the most succesful scooter's in the Indian market-- TVS Scooty Pep+ -- has launched a matte edition to celeberate 25 years of the scooter.

The Scooty Pep+ matte edition is priced at ₹ 44,764 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of ₹ 1500 over the standard version. The matte edtion offers two new colours-- Coral matter and Aqua matter.

Other changes in the premium model of the Scooty Pep+ matte edition are a new 3D emblem, fresh graphics and a textured seat.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ gets no mechanical changes to top the cosmetic changes mentioned above.

The scooter continues to use the 87.8 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder EcoThrust engine that belts out 4.8 bhp and 5.8 Nm of peak torque.

The scooter comes with a telescopic suspension and a single shock at the rear, with drum brakes.

The Scoory Pep+ matte edition comes with a mobile charges socket, side stand alarm, underseat storage hooks, DRLs, open glove box and TVS' easy stand technology.