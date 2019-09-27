Friday, September 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto News
  4. TVS Scooty Pep+ matte edition launched at ₹ 44,764

TVS Scooty Pep+ matte edition launched at ₹ 44,764

The Scooty Pep+ matte edition is priced at ₹ 44,764 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of ₹ 1500 over the standard version. The matte edtion offers two new colours-- Coral matter and Aqua matter. 

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2019 13:14 IST
TVS Scooty Pep+ matte edition launched at ₹ 44,764
Image Source : TVS

TVS Scooty Pep+ matte edition launched at ₹ 44,764

One of the most succesful scooter's in the Indian market-- TVS Scooty Pep+ -- has launched a matte edition to celeberate 25 years of the scooter.

The Scooty Pep+ matte edition is priced at ₹ 44,764 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is a premium of ₹ 1500 over the standard version. The matte edtion offers two new colours-- Coral matter and Aqua matter. 

Other changes in the premium model of the Scooty Pep+ matte edition are a new 3D emblem, fresh graphics and a textured seat.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ gets no mechanical changes to top the cosmetic changes mentioned above. 

The scooter continues to use the 87.8 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder EcoThrust engine that belts out 4.8 bhp and 5.8 Nm of peak torque. 

The scooter comes with a telescopic suspension and a single shock at the rear, with drum brakes.

The Scoory Pep+ matte edition comes with a mobile charges socket, side stand alarm, underseat storage hooks, DRLs, open glove box and TVS' easy stand technology. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaruti Suzuki: India's largest car manufacturer offers major price cut Next Story  