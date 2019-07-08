Hyundai Kona Electric: India's first fully electric SUV to be launched tomorrow; what we know so far

South Korean motor company Hyundai is set to launch India's first fully electric SUV, Kona Electric on Tuesday. Running cost of Kona electric SUV will reportedly be 80% lesser than petrol-run cars.
Hyundai Kona Electric has already hit the international market and is now set to be lauched in India. This electric SUV comes in two different variants globally - 39 kWh and 64 kWh battery versions. India will receive the 64 kWh version, which is more powerful.
According to ARAI, Kona Electric will have a range of 452 km per charge. This SUV is expected to be loaded with hi-tech and premium features like LED projector headlamps, automatic transmission, 8- inch touchscreen 8- speaker audio system and many more.
Kona EV will come with a fast-charging option. Hyundai Kona will take approximately 7-8 hours to charge completely, afterwhich, it is expected to run for about 452 km. Select Hyundai's dealerships will offer DC fast charging facilty.
With a top speed of 167 km/h, Kona Electric can produce a 395 Nm torque, which allows it to reach from 0 to 100km/h in less than 8 seconds.
Hyuindai's brand new Kona Electric is set to electricize the Indian market tomorrow. It will be priced between 25 - 30 lakh range.
Also Read | MG Hector SUV launched in India; check price, specifications and variants
Also Read | Kia Motors' compact SUV Seltos set for global launch today; here's all we know so far