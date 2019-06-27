MG Hector SUV launched in India; check price, specifications and variants

Image Source : PTI MG Hector SUV launched in India at Rs 12.18 lakh, The new MG Hector SUV has been launched today in India. Read on to All need to know about and the starting price, specifications

China’s SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd-owned MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd has launched its Hector SUV on Thursday. With a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh, the new Hector SUV is available in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The SUV has a total of 11 configurations and takes on the likes of Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Kia Seltos.

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has today launched the much-awaited HECTOR at a very special introductory price of INR 12.18 Lakhs to INR 16.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Morris Garages is pitching Hector as India’s first internet car.

Considering the market in India, which also is very afte-sale service dependent, Morris Garages has introduced a vehicle ownership package - the “MG Shield”.

It provides private owners free-of-charge 5-year comprehensive manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres – the best factory warranty for any vehicle sold in India. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years and no labour charges for the first 5 scheduled vehicle services.

Mentioned below are the specifications of the Hector SUV as per the four available variants -

MG Hector (ex-showroom) price of various variants in India

MG Hector SUV - Style

Petrol MT: ₹12,18,000

Diesel MT: ₹13,18,000

MG Hector SUV - Super

Petrol MT: Rs 12,98,000

Petrol Hybrid MT: ₹13,58,000

Diesel MT: ₹14,18,000

MG Hector SUV - Smart

Petrol Hybrid MT: ₹14,68,000

Petrol DCT: ₹15,28,000

Diesel MT: ₹15,48,000

MG Hector SUV - Sharp

Petol Hybrid MT: ₹15,88,000

Petrol DCT: ₹16,78,000

Diesel MT: ₹16,88,000

Specifications of MG Hector SUV

The options available with the MG Hector as petrol, diesel and hybrid. The 1.5-litre turbo-charged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and is available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

Its 2.0-litre diesel engine delivers 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm, with best-in-class fuel efficiency. The 48V hybrid option with the petrol variant is available only in a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Hector's USP is its iSMART Next Gen technology which includes an embedded connectivity solution, maps and navigation services, voice assistant, pre-loaded infotainment content, emergency and information services, and built-in apps.

It comes with an embedded M2M sim that ensures that the car remains connected.

Customers can interact with this technology via the 7-inch coloured MID and a 10.4-inch HD central touchscreen system.

MG Hector SUV: Other features

Other significant features of the MG Hector SUV include 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat, 2nd-row seat recline, fatigue reminder setting, powered tailgate opening, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and eight colours ambient lighting.

The company has set up a customer service centre called the Pulse Hub, which will enable eCall emergency response in all MG cars. If a car’s airbags are deployed under an emergency condition, automatic messages are sent to the Pulse Hub and the registered phones along with a series of emergency response actions that get activated instantly. MG hector also offers an industry first iCall.

The Hector can seat five and comes with a 587-litre boot.

Coming to the exteriors, the SUV sports a front grille with surrounding chrome accents, split LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED fog lamps.

MG Hector SUV: Colour options

It comes in five colour options—Starry Black, Coloured Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Aurora Silver and Candy White.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director MG Motors India Pvt. Ltd, said the Hector is being offered with a "555 service plan", which includes 5-years warranty for of unlimited kilometres, 5-years road side assistance for unlimited kilometres and 5 labour-free services.

The Hector is manufactured at MG Motor's ₹2,200-crore facility at Halol in Gujarat.