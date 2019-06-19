Image Source : KIA MOTORS Kia Motors' compact SUV Seltos set for global launch tomorrow; here's all we know so far

Kia Motors, South Koreas, 2nd largest car maker (after Hyundai) is all set to launch its all-new compact SUV Kia Seltos on June 20. The car will also be launched in India. Seltos is being produced in Kia Motors' manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. The facility has an annual production capacity of 300,000 units.

Kia Seltos, company claims that has been tested in India's farthest regions and completely designed for Indian roads.

Kia Seltos will definitely have a wine-red hue with a sharp finish if the teaser is anything to go by. If you don't believe us here's teaser from the company's Instagram handle.

With Seltos, Kia Motors is making a grand entry into the Indian Automotive market. Seltos is expected to be in petrol and diesel variant.

Kia Seltos will be in the compact SUV segment and will be a direct competition for the likes of Jeep Compass, Maruti Breeza, MG Hector and Hyundai Creta amongst others.

Kia Seltos is expected to be in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Seltos will be launched on June 20.

Here is everything we know about the all-new Kia Seltos:

Front lights will be LED with a tiger nose grille sitting in between them.

Other external features- contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles.

contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles. Kia Seltos will come with a unique feature where your smartphone will be able to lock/unlock the vehicle and also operate the climate control system.

It will come with a 10.5-inch infotainment system.

Other internal features- Wireless charger, in-built Wifi, push to start button, 360-degree camera.

Wireless charger, in-built Wifi, push to start button, 360-degree camera. Kia Seltos will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Price for the Kia Seltos is expected to be around 11 and 16 lakhs.

For news about Kia Seltos Interior & Exterior Features, Specs, Colours, Available Models and Variants watch this space tomorrow as we will bring the world premiere live on June 20. Until then, here's giving you the first glimpse of Kia Seltos.