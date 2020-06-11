Priced at Rs 95 lakh all-new BMW X6 launched in India

Image Source : BMW BMW launches all-new X6 in India. Price starts at Rs 95 lakh

German marque Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) has launched the third generation of it's sporty SUV X6 in India. The ex-showroom price for the all-new X6 stands at Rs 95 lakh. The petrol-powered X6 xDrive40i xLine and X6 xDrive40i M Sport trims are both priced at Rs 95 lakh.

The all-new X6 has been launched as a completely built unit (CBU) and have been now declared open for booking at dealerships.

BMW X6 Exterior

Image Source : BMW BMW launches all-new X6 in India. Price starts at Rs 95 lakh

The X6 boasts of a larger than normal BMW Kidney Grille. The German automaker is also giving the enthusiasts an option of illuminated Kidney Grille. This is the first time such an option is being given with a BMW car. Twin LED headlight comes as standard in the new X6. The optional BMW Laserlight offers selective beam and high beam function with a range of around 500 meters.

Compared to the second generation model, the all-new BMW X6 has grown in terms of length (26 mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm). At the same time, overall height has been reduced by 6 mm. It also gets 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

BMW X6 Interior

Image Source : BMW BMW launches all-new X6 in India. Price starts at Rs 95 lakh

The SUV also boasts of rejuvenated interiors that feel new and yet have BMW's traditional touch. The cockpit is more driver-focused, comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup Holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard.

Practicality: BMW X6 comes with 580 litres of storage space. The SUV also boasts of 1,530 litres of luggage space when rear seats are folded.

What's under the hood?

Image Source : BMW BMW X6 under the hood

The BMW X6 model that the company will drive onto the Indian roads will sport of a 3.0-litre, In Line 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine which produces 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The car goes 0-100 in 5.5 seconds and can clock a top speed of 250 kmph.

The all-new BMW X6 xDrive40i is available with separate packages of xLine and M Sport. While the xLine variant gets and xLine Package including Sports Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension and 20-inch light alloy wheels V-spoke style, the M Sport variant with the M Sport Package gets M Leather Steering Wheel along-with the Sports Seats. It also comes equipped with M Sport Brakes, M Sport exhaust system, Adaptive M Suspension, M aerodynamics package and 20-inch M light alloy wheels Starspoke style in the standard profile.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage