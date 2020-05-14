Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
BMW launches Extended Care+ to prep your car for upcoming monsoon. Check details

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has rolled out an extended service campaign across its entire dealer network in the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 14:23 IST
BMW launches Extended Care+
Image Source : BMW

German marque Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) has launched its Extended Care+ service package to prep your car for the upcoming monsoon. Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon, and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times, the automaker said.

"BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said in a statement. BMW extended care and service is a 33-point check service and customers can complete the entire booking process online, the automaker said.

The BMW Service Inclusive Plus package covers all maintenance work plus additional wear-and-tear repairs including any Original BMW Parts required.

Maintenance:

  • Engine oil service plus top-ups
  • Vehicle check and standard scopes
  • Service/replacement of air filter
  • Service/replacement of fuel filter
  • Service/replacement of micro filter
  • Service/replacement of spark plugs
  • Service/replacement of brake fluid

Wear & tear:

  • Replacement of front/rear brake pads
  • Replacement of front/rear brake discs
  • Replacement of clutch
  • Replacement of wiper blades (once a year)

The company dealerships will deliver serviced vehicles at customer doorstep after adhering to proper sanitisation process, it added. 

