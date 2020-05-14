BMW launches Extended Care+ to prep your car for upcoming monsoon. Check details

Image Source : BMW BMW launches Extended Care+

German marque Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) has launched its Extended Care+ service package to prep your car for the upcoming monsoon. Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail comprehensive after-sales services, pre-monsoon, and electrical function and ensure their vehicles are road-ready at all times, the automaker said.

"BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer's cars at all times," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said in a statement. BMW extended care and service is a 33-point check service and customers can complete the entire booking process online, the automaker said.

The BMW Service Inclusive Plus package covers all maintenance work plus additional wear-and-tear repairs including any Original BMW Parts required.

Maintenance:

Engine oil service plus top-ups

Vehicle check and standard scopes

Service/replacement of air filter

Service/replacement of fuel filter

Service/replacement of micro filter

Service/replacement of spark plugs

Service/replacement of brake fluid

Wear & tear:

Replacement of front/rear brake pads

Replacement of front/rear brake discs

Replacement of clutch

Replacement of wiper blades (once a year)

The company dealerships will deliver serviced vehicles at customer doorstep after adhering to proper sanitisation process, it added.

