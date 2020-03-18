Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat March 17 episode: Never conceal your travel history from doctors in cases of Coronavirus

Aaj Ki Baat March 17 episode

Concealing facts about one's travel history can lead to serious consequences for Coronavirus victims. The third Coronavirus death that took place in India on Tuesday was in Mumbai, where a 64-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai was being treated.

The most disturbing aspect was that this patient never told his doctors that he had returned this month from Dubai. According to Maharashtra health department sources, when he had returned from Dubai 12 days ago, he had no virus symptoms for two days, but later he had breathing problems. He was taken to a private hospital, where he concealed his travel history from doctors.

The doctors gave him respiratory treatment but when his condition deteriorated he was sent to a government hospital for Coronavirus test, but by that time, it was too late. He passed away on Tuesday.

India TV reporter Sachin Chaudhary collected details about this man. He was part of a group of 40 persons who had returned from Dubai on March 5. The man had returned with his wife and son, and took a taxi to Ghatkopar. Authorities are now trying to trace the persons who came in close contact with him for medical surveillance.

The moral of the lesson is: never conceal your travel history from doctors, and do not run away from quarantine. By doing that, you would be unknowingly putting others at risk.

According to guidelines issued by Health Ministry, people who have returned from Corona-hit countries in the last 14 days, must put themselves in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Similarly, those who have come in close contact with people who had returned from abroad must also impose home quarantine for the next 14 days in order to stop the spreading of virus. One has to follow strict procedure while staying in home quarantine. Stay in strict isolation in your room and keep close contacts with your family members to the minimum. If you have symptoms of cough, breathing problems and high fever, get a Coronavirus test done. If there are no such symptoms, there is no need to get a test done.

I may also add that all those who have common cold or breathing problems need not go for a test. Only those who have returned from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait are required to get the test done. They are at risk of contracting Coronavirus, hence priority is being given to them for carrying out test.

