Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat June 14 episode: Proud moment as IAF Garud commandos perform brother's duties for martyr's sister at her wedding

It is with a sense of pride that we in India TV telecasted on Friday night in 'Aaj Ki Baat' the story of a team of IAF Garud Commandos attending the wedding of a martyred Corporal's sister in Badladih village, Rohtas district, Bihar.

Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir way back in 2017. He was posthumously awarded the highest honour ever given to an IAF jawan, Ashok Chakra, by the President at the Republic Day parade last year. Recently, the martyr's friends and fellow jawans decided to lend a hand to his sister's wedding in Bihar.

Nirala's family is poor, and the jawans of IAF pitched in with whatever donations they could collect. They attended the wedding and performed the martyred brother's duties, by putting their palms on the floor, for the bride to walk over. This scene brought tears to the eyes of those present at the wedding.

On the day of wedding, Nirala's sister Shashikala had nearly 100 brothers as a team of Indian Air Force Garuda commandos visited the village. Each commando contributed Rs 500 each and nearly Rs 5 lakhs was collected for the wedding. Jyoti Prakash's father Tej Narayan Singh expressed his gratitude to our vailant IAF commandos.

On 18th November, 2017, Jyoti Prakash along with Garud commandos was involved in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Bandipora. He gunned down two terrorists, and in return, he received a hail of fire from terrorists. He gave the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IAF commandos offering their palms on the ground for a martyr's sister to walk on at her wedding is surely a big tribute to the memory of a slain Corporal. All of us should be proud of our valiant jawans for this emotional show of solidarity.

On our part, we as patriotic Indians, should always be ready to offer respect in public to all our jawans, who are working day and night in the service of our nation. Jai Hind!

