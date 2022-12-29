Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: UP govt challenges HC order quashing OBC quota in Supreme Court, Akhilesh demands assembly session
- Exclusive: Congress leader A K Antony says, “we need Hindu votes to fight Modi”, BJP hits back
- Exclusive: After Congress complains security breach, CRPF says, Rahul violated security protocol 113 times
