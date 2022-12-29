Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2022 23:28 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: UP govt challenges HC order quashing OBC quota in Supreme Court, Akhilesh demands assembly session
  • Exclusive: Congress leader A K Antony says, “we need Hindu votes to fight Modi”, BJP hits back
  • Exclusive: After Congress complains security breach, CRPF says, Rahul violated security protocol 113 times

