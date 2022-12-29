Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: UP govt challenges HC order quashing OBC quota in Supreme Court, Akhilesh demands assembly session

Exclusive: Congress leader A K Antony says, “we need Hindu votes to fight Modi”, BJP hits back

Exclusive: After Congress complains security breach, CRPF says, Rahul violated security protocol 113 times

