West Bengal SEC orders repolling on Monday in booths where voting declared 'void'

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Violence: Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling, in booths where voting has been declared void. After a meeting on Sunday evening, the SEC announced that repolling will be held on Monday (July 10) in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void. The SEC passed the order after going through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places.

Soon after the announcement for re-polling, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to West Bengal State Election Commission and expressed concern over the violent situation in the State during the Panchayat elections and requested to ensure law and order during the re-polling for Panchayat elections on July 10.

In view of violence that erupted in several parts of Mamata Banerjee-led state during panchayat elections on Saturday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi and is expected to meet Amit Shah. According to an official, Shah and Bose will have a detailed meeting on the violence that hit the state killing at least 15 people in different parts on Saturday.

"The governor is visiting Delhi. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the panchayat polls held in West Bengal on Saturday," the official told PTI.

The official further informed that the governor has prepared a report on the violence on his views after visiting violence-hit areas and is expected to meet the Home Minister on Monday morning.

Bose earlier on the polling day had visited various parts of the state including North 24 Parganas district and took stock of the situation.