Siliguri minor murder: 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Kalimpong tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The bandh, which will begin at 6 am and continue till 6 pm, has been called by the newly-formed Gorkha Sewa Sena, and supported by the taxi associations of Kurseong, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Siliguri minor murder : In a demand to fast track the hearing of a murder of a school girl in a fast track court, a bandh was called in a West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Saturday (August 26).

The bandh, which will begin at 6 am and continue till 6 pm, has been called by the newly-formed Gorkha Sewa Sena, and supported by the taxi associations of Kurseong, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. On Thursday, a 12-hour shutdown in Siliguri by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on the issue affected daily lives.

The body of the girl was found in a dilapidated house in Matigara area on Monday evening. Police said they have already arrested the accused, who tried to sexually assault her but as she resisted, he bludgeoned her to death.

The stone with which the girl was attacked was also recovered, they said. The girl was a class 11 student of a Nepali-medium school. She was returning home from school, when the accused intercepted her, police said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief Anit Thapa indicated that his outfit will neither support Saturday's bandh, nor oppose it. "Those who called the bandh will have to understand that the matter is sub-judice," he said.

ALSO READ | Technical glitch in Vande Bharat train delays Bengal Governor's journey, triggers passenger protests

ALSO READ | Kolkata: Jadavpur University officiating vice-chancellor meets Bengal Governor for emergency review