Technical glitch in Vande Bharat train delays Bengal Governor's journey to Malda, triggers passenger protests

Technical glitch in Vande Bharat: The Howrah-Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train on Friday morning faced a technical glitch in West Bengal, causing inconvenience to passengers and delay in Governor CV Ananda Bose's journey to the Malda district of the state.

The West Bengal Governor was travelling to Malda in Jalpaiguri-bound Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.

Train was delayed for 1 hour

The technical glitch was in the rake of the Vande Bharat train, which forced the railways to replace it with the one used in operating Yuva Express. The train was delayed by an hour due to a technical glitch, leaving passengers stranded on the platform.

Some passengers expressed their dissatisfaction and protested against the change, as it shattered their expectations of travelling in the modern and well-equipped Vande Bharat train rake. The passengers said that the Yuva Express rake did not have the amenities they paid for, and was not up to the mark.

Governor Bose was travelling to Malda

Among the passengers on the train was Governor Bose was also travelling to Malda to meet the families of the migrant workers killed in the Mizoram rail bridge collapse.

A senior official of the Eastern Railway said that due to a glitch in the undergear of the Vande Bharat rake, it had to be replaced. "The Vande Bharat rake was not found to be fit for running and was replaced by a spare rake, which is used for Yuva Express. This change caused a delay in the departure of the train by one hour," he said.

Stating that such a technical snag is not expected in the premier Vande Bharat Express rake, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said he will speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is scheduled to visit Kolkata. "I will bring the matter to the notice of the railway minister," said Majumdar, the state BJP president.

About Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience. The Vande Bharat train is India's first indigenously manufactured semi-high-speed trainset, also known as Train 18. It is designed to run at speeds of up to 160 km/h and is equipped with modern amenities such as GPS-based passenger information systems, onboard Wi-Fi, and CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

Vande Bharat Express has redefined the passenger travel experience in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

