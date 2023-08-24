Kolkata: Jadavpur University officiating vice-chancellor meets Bengal Governor for emergency review

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The newly oppointed officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University Buddhadeb Sau held an emergency meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose days after a varsity student allegedly committed suicide.

The meeting was called to review the situation in the Jadavpur University.

A first-year undergraduate student of the Jadavpur University died after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed.

Officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau met Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on a call by the governor for a review of the university's workings, an official said.

A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel, situated outside the university campus, on August 9.

His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

At least 13 people, including former and current students of the varsity, have been arrested in the case.

With inputs from PTI

