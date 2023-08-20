Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Jadavpur University Dean of Science Faculty resigns, another student arrested in suicide case

Subenoy Chakraborty, the Dean of Science Faculty at Jadavpur University in West Bengal, resigned from his post on Sunday. Interestingly, he was one of the 10 member-committee investigating the suicide of a student.

A student in the university committed suicide on August 9 after jumping from the second floor of the hostel. He passed away just a day later in hospital.

Meanwhile, a 13th person was remanded by a city court till August 24 in police custody on Friday in connection to the death of a first-year undergraduate student.

The police have slapped a case under Section 353 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC against the accused, the state prosecutor told reporters.

Earlier, nine former and current students of JU were apprehended. All of them are in police custody. The prestigious 67-year-old university has sent a detailed report to the University Grants Commission on multiple queries about alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the 17-year-old undergraduate student, as directed by the statutory body.

