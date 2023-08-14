Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE West Bengal: NHRC sends notice to Mamata govt over death of Jadavpur University student

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday sent a notice to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the death of a student at Jadavpur University.

The human rights body also sent a notice to the Registrar of the University taking cognisance of the death of the student.

Earlier, a former Jadavpur University student who continued his stay at the hostel was arrested for his alleged involvement in the ragging of an undergraduate student who fell to death in a suspected suicide case, a police official said.

The former student was identified as Sourabh Chowdhury, who completed his MSc in Mathematics in 2022.

Police investigation

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the student called his mother at around 9 pm on Wednesday and expressed his fear “about something”, a police officer said.

"His phone got switched off later. We are looking into his call list to find out whether he spoke to anyone else after that or not," the officer said, adding that they have examined the mobile phones of his roommates.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report. That will help us in our investigation," he added.

Another Student alleges ragging

Meanwhile, another first-year student of Jadavpur University alleged in a Facebook post that ragging by “a few seniors” was behind the death of his friend Swapnodeep.

"My name is Arpan Majhi. I am a first-year student at Jadavpur University. My family is economically backward and I grew up in Asansol. Naturally, I applied for a hostel during admission. Spending two to three nights at the hostel was quite tormenting to me and because of that, I have started looking for a mess despite facing great difficulty, even if I have to take a loan," he wrote.

