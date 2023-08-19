Jadavpur University student death: Bengal principals' body calls for zero tolerance to ragging

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The student allegedly died by suicide

Jadavpur University student death case: A West Bengal principals' body has urged the authorities of all colleges to take measures to prevent any occurrences of bullying within their campuses. This issue has gained significant attention in the state following the tragic demise of a first-year student from Jadavpur University, who reportedly experienced ragging and sexual abuse.

The All Bengal Principals' Council (ABPC) urged the universities, with which the colleges are associated, to establish high-level committees comprising of principals and senior faculty members. These committees would conduct regular visits to the campuses and guarantee the prevention of any instances of ragging within the colleges in future.

'Ensure zero tolerance for ragging'

In relation to the recent passing of the 17-year-old student at the Jadavpur University Boys' Main Hostel, the council expressed that such an occurrence within a prestigious institution is "completely unacceptable."

"We appeal to the Jadavpur University officials to stop any further escalation of unrest and immediately initiate steps to restore the student community's confidence. If required we from ABPC are ready to provide necessary support in their efforts," a statement signed by the Council president Shyamalendu Chatterjee and general secretary Indranil Kar said on Friday.

The Council appealed to college principals to "ensure zero tolerance for ragging in their respective campuses". "We request universities to form high-powered committees involving principals, and senior faculty members. The committee should visit the various educational institutions on a regular basis and thus ensure confidence among the students," the statement said.

'Situation in educational institutions in Bengal worsening every day'

Speaking on the Jadavpur student death case, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the situation in educational institutions in West Bengal is worsening every day. "An example of this is what happened at Jadavpur University. There is no law & order. We want the West Bengal government to pass a law against ragging in the state," he said.

Swarnodip Kundu died by suicide

On August 10, a first-year student of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the second floor of the main hostel. The student was identified as Swarnodip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia. He was an undergraduate student of Bengali (honours).

So far, 12 senior students and ex-students arrested in the case.

The 67-year-old university has also sent an exhaustive report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of the 17-year-old undergraduate student that led to his death, as directed by the statutory body.

