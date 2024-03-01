India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: A look at region-wise seat prediction for TMC, BJP and Congress in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to win seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may grab seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, if polls are held today, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

In 2019, Mamata's TMC had won 22 seats while the BJP got 18 seats. Two seats were won by the Congress party.

REGION-WISE SEAT PREDICTION FOR WEST BENGAL

In North Bengal having eight seats, BJP may win six and Trinamool Congress may win two seats.

In South East Bengal having twelve seats, Trinamool Congress may win eight, BJP may win three and Congress may win one seat.

In Greater Kolkata having five seats, Trinamool Congress may win four seats and BJP may win one seat.

In South West Bengal having 17 seats, BJP may win ten and Trinamool Congress may win seven seats.

Which constituencies fall in which region in Bengal

North Bengal region consists of following constituencies: Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin.

South East Bengal region consists of Jangipur, Behrampur, Murshidabad, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour.

South West Bengal region consists of Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly, Arambagh, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

Greater Kolkata region consists of Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar and Howrah.

The opinion poll was conducted in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal between February 5 and 23.

