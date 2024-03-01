Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Modi-led BJP may win 20, Mamata's TMC to get 21 seats in Bengal: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 20 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, while Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) may win 21 seats if elections are held now, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel today.

In the opinion poll projections, TMC leads the tally with 21, BJP comes second at 20, and the remaining one seat may go to Congress. Left Front may draw a blank, says the survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress had won 22 seats, while BJP had won 18 and the Congress had won two seats.

Voting percentage wise, TMC this time is projected to get 44.5 per cent votes, while BJP may get 43 pc votes. Left Front may get 5.68 per cent votes, and Congress may get 3.62 per cent votes. ‘Others’ may get 3 pc votes. ‘Others’ include Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, some smaller parties and independents.

REGION WISE SEAT PREDICTIONS FOR WEST BENGAL:

In North Bengal having eight seats, BJP may win six and Trinamool Congress may win two seats.

In South East Bengal having twelve seats, Trinamool Congress may win eight, BJP may win three and Congress may win one seat.

In Greater Kolkata having five seats, Trinamool Congress may win four seats and BJP may win one seat.

In South West Bengal having 17 seats, BJP may win ten and Trinamool Congress may win seven seats.

North Bengal region consists of the following constituencies-Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin.

South East Bengal region consists of Jangipur, Behrampur, Murshidabad, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour.

South West Bengal region consists of Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly, Arambagh, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

Greater Kolkata region consists of Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar and Howrah.

The opinion poll was conducted in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal between February 5 and 23.

