BJP is leading in the Krishnanagar constituency in the South-East Bengal region, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

In 2019, TMC candidate Mahua Moitra won the Krishnanagar constituency by defeating BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey with a margin of 63,218 votes.

However, this time, it's going to be a tough contest for Mahua if the TMC decides to field her again, over her involvement in the cash-for-query scam after which she was disqualified as the Member of Parliament.