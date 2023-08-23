Updated on: August 23, 2023 14:57 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Heath Streak's death news turned out to be false, shameful record recorded in the name of Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got furious after being dismissed for a duck against Afghanistan. He was dismissed for a duck as captain for the 8th time in international cricket. At the same time, this was his overall fourth duck in ODI cricket. This was the overall 16th duck of Babar's entire career.