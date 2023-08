Updated on: August 14, 2023 9:48 IST

India vs West Indies, 5th T20: King finishes off with a 6, WI clinch 1st T20I bilateral series win over IND since 2016

Brandon King smacked 85 not out to put India out of their misery in the fifth T20I and clinch a historic T20I series win (3-2) with an eight-wicket win in the final match of the series in Lauderhill, Florida.