Updated on: August 22, 2023 22:19 IST

Former selector made a big disclosure about MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, know what is the whole matter

Regarding Team India captain Rohit Sharma, former Indian selector Raja Venkat has made a big disclosure that for the year 2011 World Cup, all the selectors and coaches wanted to keep Rohit Sharma in Team India, but team captain MS Dhoni replaced Rohit with Piyush. Wanted to keep Chawal in the team.