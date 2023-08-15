Updated on: August 15, 2023 19:57 IST

Breaking News: The biggest news till now on the comeback of Rishabh Pant, may return on this day.

Team India's star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a road accident earlier this year. After which Pant was away from the game for a long time. It was expected that Pant would be fully fit till the ODI WC. But it will take some time for him to actually get back on the field