Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Breaking News: The biggest news till now on the comeback of Rishabh Pant, may return on this day.

Videos

Updated on: August 15, 2023 19:57 IST

Breaking News: The biggest news till now on the comeback of Rishabh Pant, may return on this day.

Team India's star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a road accident earlier this year. After which Pant was away from the game for a long time. It was expected that Pant would be fully fit till the ODI WC. But it will take some time for him to actually get back on the field
Icc World Cup 2023 Icc World Cup 2023 Qualifier 2023 World Cup Team List 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup India Squad Team India Squad

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News