Updated on: August 12, 2023 23:14 IST

Asian Champions Trophy: Team India creates history, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final match

Indian men's hockey team in a remarkable turnaround won the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Malaysia by 4-3 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai in the final on Saturday, August 12. After being behind 1-3 till the dying minutes of the third quarter team india made a historic comeback