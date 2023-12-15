Friday, December 15, 2023
     
  5. 'Worst Christmas ever': Tourists desert Bethlehem leaving businesses empty-handed | Israel-Hamas War

Updated on: December 15, 2023 16:23 IST

'Worst Christmas ever': Tourists desert Bethlehem leaving businesses empty-handed | Israel-Hamas War

Tourism has plummeted in Bethlehem and across the Holy Land this Christmas season leaving businesses struggling to keep their doors open as the Israel-Hamas war enters a third month.
