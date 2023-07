Updated on: July 09, 2023 23:14 IST

West Bengal News: Abandoned Ballot Boxes Found In Drain After Post-Poll Violence In Bengal

West Bengal News: There was more ruckus in Cooch Behar, so now there is more security there. BSF has been deployed around all 396 strong rooms but BJP suspects that TMC people may still do some mischief…. That's why the BJP protested fiercely outside the office of the State Election Commission in Ko